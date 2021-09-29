COVID-19 in Alberta: 34 deaths, 1,682 new cases as ICU count hits record level again
Thirty-four more Albertans have died due to COVID-19 as the province added 1,682 new cases and set yet another record for patients in intensive care units on Friday.
The 34 deaths occured over seven different days in patients ranging in age from their 40s to more than 80 years old and bring the province's death toll to 2,697.
There are now a pandemic high 268 patients in ICU and the fourth-highest patient count in hospital at 1,084.
- Infographics: COVID-19 in Alberta by the numbers
- COVID-19 in Edmonton: Numbers broken down by neighbourhood
The new infections bring the province's active case count up to 20,306 or about where it was in late April.
Among eligible Albertans, 83.4 per cent have received a first dose of vaccine and 74.2 per cent have had two doses.
Those who have yet to receive any shot continue to make up the majority of new cases, active cases and severe outcomes including hospitalizations and deaths.
Over the past 120 days unvaccinated patients have accounted for 88 per cent of those in ICU and 66 per cent of deaths due to COVID-19.
