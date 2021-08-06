COVID-19 in Alberta: 369 new cases as hospitalizations increase

Alberta reported 369 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday after completing more than 7,000 tests.

Active cases increased to 2,719 across the province. Hospitalizations also went up from 102 on Thursday to 113 on Friday, including 25 patients in ICU.

The province removed four deaths from its COVID-19 tally on Friday, reducing the total to 2,325.

Among eligible Albertans, 76.2 per cent have received a first dose and 66.4 per cent are fully immunized.