COVID-19 in Alberta: 38 deaths, 652 new cases on Wednesday
Thirty-eight more Albertans have died due to COVID-19, according to the province's latest data update that also saw 652 new cases reported Wednesday.
The deaths are spread across six days and were in patients ranging in age from two individuals in their 30s to 11 persons aged over 80. The total number of COVID-19 deaths in Alberta rose to 2,901.
There are now 1,027 COVID-19 patients in hospital, including 236 in intensive care units.
- Infographics: COVID-19 in Alberta by the numbers
- COVID-19 in Edmonton: Numbers broken down by neighbourhood
The province's active case count continued its recent downward trend, falling again to 14,218.
Among eligible Albertans, 85.5 per cent have received a first dose of vaccine and 76.2 per cent have had two doses.
Those who have yet to receive any shot continue to make up the majority of new cases, active cases and severe outcomes including hospitalizations and deaths.
Over the past 120 days unvaccinated patients have accounted for 88 per cent of those in ICU and 66 per cent of deaths due to COVID-19.
The next data update is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.
-
Shooting on Pritchard Avenue under investigation: Winnipeg policeA shooting brought police to a North End neighbourhood in Winnipeg Wednesday night.
-
Restrictions to continue into 2022, Kenney says in Facebook live appearanceFrom the best summer ever to the winter of 'we have to monitor all of this very carefully'.
-
Anonymous donor buys $17K worth of Girl Guide Cookies for charities on Vancouver IslandCookie sales are up again this year -- way up -- thanks to another anonymous purchase of Girl Guide Cookies on the mid-Island.
-
Province funds fight against human trafficking in the northThe Ontario government has announced $1.5 million in cash and proceeds seized from criminals will be spent across the province to help local partners fight back against crime.
-
Nylander, Campbell lead the way as Maple Leafs down Canadiens in openerWilliam Nylander scored the winner early in the third period and Jack Campbell made 31 saves as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Montreal Canadiens 2-1 in the season-opener for both teams Wednesday.
-
Alphonso Davies leads way as Canada downs Panama in World Cup qualifierAlphonso Davies' highlight-reel goal helped open the floodgates as Canada roared to a 4-1 victory over Panama on Wednesday in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying play.
-
'Cannot get my head around this': Kenney expresses frustration at 'Ivermectin fans'Alberta’s premier says he can’t understand why people would want to take a “horse dewormer” like Ivermectin - instead of a free and approved COVID-19 vaccine.
-
Ontario considers exiting Step 3 as early as next week, sources sayOntario is considering a further easing of pandemic restrictions and an announcement could come as soon as Friday as health officials say the COVID-19 situation is improving in the province, CTV News Toronto has learned.
-
Canucks legend Gino Odjick gets Hall call, continues to inspire Indigenous youthA few years ago, Gino Odjick was in hospital fighting for his life. Now, the Vancouver Canucks legend is the newest member of the BC Sports Hall of Fame.