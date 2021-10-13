COVID-19 in Alberta: 38 deaths, 652 new cases on Wednesday

Thirty-eight more Albertans have died due to COVID-19, according to the province's latest data update that also saw 652 new cases reported Wednesday.

The deaths are spread across six days and were in patients ranging in age from two individuals in their 30s to 11 persons aged over 80. The total number of COVID-19 deaths in Alberta rose to 2,901.

There are now 1,027 COVID-19 patients in hospital, including 236 in intensive care units.

The province's active case count continued its recent downward trend, falling again to 14,218.

Among eligible Albertans, 85.5 per cent have received a first dose of vaccine and 76.2 per cent have had two doses.

Those who have yet to receive any shot continue to make up the majority of new cases, active cases and severe outcomes including hospitalizations and deaths.

Over the past 120 days unvaccinated patients have accounted for 88 per cent of those in ICU and 66 per cent of deaths due to COVID-19.

The next data update is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.