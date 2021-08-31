COVID-19 in Alberta: 4 more deaths as hospitalizations continue to rise
Four more Albertans have died due to COVID-19 as the number of patients in hospital continues to rise, according to the province's latest data released Tuesday.
The province reported 920 new cases as well as 431 coronavirus patients in hospital, including 106 in intensive care units on Tuesday.
The number of patients in hospital and ICU are both at levels last seen at the start of June.
More than 89 per cent of those in ICU are unvaccinated, as are close to 74 per cent of those in hospital.
- Infographics: COVID-19 in Alberta by the numbers
- COVID-19 in Edmonton: Numbers broken down by neighbourhood
The four deaths were in people ranging in age from in their 50s to over 80 years old and bring the province's death toll to 2,375.
The active case count rose for a 45th consecutive day, up to 11,660, about where it was in late May.
The province reported a 12.42 per cent test positivity rate based on about 7,500 tests. Since July 29, testing has been recommended only for those with symptoms.
Among eligible Albertans, 78 per cent have received a first dose of vaccine and 69.8 per cent have had two doses.
The next data update is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.
-
Ontario lifts class size, distancing requirements in indoor post-secondary classroomsOntario has issued new guidance for post-secondary institutions that lifts distancing and capacity rules for most classrooms.
-
Ontario should prevent the 'hack' that hit Quebec's vaccine passport app, expert warnsOntario’s vaccine passport app should learn from an episode in Quebec where some people created their own QR codes and spoofed the identity of several Quebec politicians, says a Toronto cybersecurity expert.
-
Former N.S. PC candidate placed on administrative leave from library CEO job following 'serious allegation'The South Shore Public Libraries board of directors says Troy Myers, CEO and chief librarian, has been placed on administrative leave after the board was made aware of a ‘sexual misconduct’ allegation against him.
-
Small plane crashes at Langley airport; emergency crews on sceneEmergency crews were called to a Lower Mainland airport Wednesday after a small plane crashed.
-
Missing 11-year-old girl last seen in North End: Winnipeg policeWinnipeg police are asking for help to find a missing 11-year-old girl last seen in the North End.
-
Gatineau closes beaches, swimming pools after 'a few' workers test positive for COVID-19In a statement, the city says health officials recommended the "preventive closure" of all municipal pools and beaches to allow for COVID-19 screening of all personnel working in these locations.
-
House sales continue to surge in Calgary, but slow from record-setting paceMore than 2,100 homes were sold in the city of Calgary last month, the latest statistics show, and a dozen of those were priced at more than $2 million.
-
Children among victims of 3 coyote attacks on the same day as earlier closure of Vancouver's Stanley Park beginsConservation officials say three coyote attacks were reported in Vancouver's Stanley Park in a period of a few hours, two of which were on children.
-
P.E.I. to require testing for long-term care staff who aren't fully vaccinatedStaff at long-term care homes and community-care facilities in Prince Edward Island who are not fully vaccinated will be tested up to three times per week.