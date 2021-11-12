COVID-19 in Alberta: 7 new deaths, 841 new cases over last 2 days as actives fall to 3-month low

Alberta reported 841 new cases and seven deaths over the last two days as active cases fell below 6,000 for the first time in nearly three months.

The new numbers cover data from Wednesday and Thursday after there was no update yesterday in respect of Remembrance Day.

The seven deaths were in individuals ranging in age from their 40s to over 80 years old and bring the total number of Alberta deaths due to COVID-19 up to 3,171.

Active cases now sit at 5,745, the first time they’ve sunk below 6,000 since Aug. 17

Among all Albertans, 74.6 per cent have received a single dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 69.5 of the entire population are fully vaccinated.

Unvaccinated Albertans remains several times more likely to experience a severe outcome due to COVID-19, including death and hospitalization, compared to those who have had two doses of vaccine.

The next data update is scheduled for Monday and will include weekend data from Friday, Saturday and Sunday.