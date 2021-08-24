COVID-19 in Alberta: 7 new deaths as hospitalizations, ICU counts hit 10-week highs

The number of Albertans in hospital and intensive care units due to COVID-19 both hit 10-week highs on Tuesday, according the province's latest data update.

Alberta reported 258 COVID-19 patients in hospital, up eight from Monday's adjusted total, and the most since June 15.

There are 57 patients receiving coronavirus care in ICUs, an increase of three and the highest since June 17.

Unvaccinated Albertans remain the overwhelming majority of COVID-19 patients in hospital and ICU.

Seven more deaths were reported, with patients ranging in age from 60s to 100s.



The deaths bring the province's total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 2,355. Twenty-eight of them have been since the start of August, including 18 in the past seven days.

Also Tuesday, Alberta reported 629 new infections, with a positivity rate of 10.82 per cent based on about 6,000 tests. Since July 29, testing has been recommended only for those with symptoms.

Active cases rose to 7,931.

Among eligible Albertans, 77.4 per cent have now received a first dose of vaccine and 68.9 per cent have had two doses.

The next data update is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.