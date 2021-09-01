COVID-19 in Alberta: 8 deaths, 3-month high in ICU patients
The number of Albertans receiving care for COVID-19 in intensive care units reached a three-month high on Wednesday, according to the province's Wednesday data update.
The latest numbers show 107 patients in ICU, up 87 since Aug. 1 and the highest since June 3.
Those 107 are included in 465 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, the most since May 29.
More than 88 per cent of those in ICU are unvaccinated, as are close to 76 per cent of those in hospital.
- Infographics: COVID-19 in Alberta by the numbers
- COVID-19 in Edmonton: Numbers broken down by neighbourhood
The eight deaths were in people ranging in age from in their 70s to over 80 years old and bring the province's death toll to 2,383.
The province reported 1,315 new cases Wednesday, the most since May 13, pushing the active case count to 12,290, about where it was in the third week of May.
Among eligible Albertans, 78.1 per cent have received a first dose of vaccine and 69.9 per cent have had two doses.
The next data update is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.
