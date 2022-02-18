COVID-19 in Alberta: 8 deaths, hospitalizations under 1,500

COVID-19 hospitalizations are under 1,500 in Alberta on Friday, the province reports.

There are 1,494 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19, 116 of whom are in ICU.

The province reported eight deaths caused by COVID-19, increasing the death toll to 3,830.

Alberta added 619 cases from PCR tests on Friday.

The known active case count is just over 15,000, but infections are likely higher due to testing restrictions and rapid tests.

Alberta has now administered more than eight million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, with 80.8 per cent of the population having had at least one dose and 75.5 per cent having had two shots.

More than a third of Albertans, 34.9 per cent, have now also received a third dose.

The next data update is scheduled for Tuesday.

The province’s data dashboard will not be updated on the upcoming Family Day Monday.

OTHER COVID-19 RELATED NEWS

The International Ice Hockey Federation says the World Juniors will return to Alberta in mid-August as a new event, months after COVID-19 forced the tournament’s cancellation in January.

Calgary's downtown is expected to feel a little fuller once Alberta's work-from-home order ends in two weeks, although the Business Council of Alberta expects many employers will adopt a flexible policy.