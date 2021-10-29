COVID-19 in Alberta: 8 more deaths, 608 new cases Friday
Eight more Albertans have now died due to COVID-19 as the province also reported 608 new cases on Friday.
The deaths were in individuals ranging in age from in their 60s to over 80 and bring the number of coronavirus deaths up to 3,093 in Alberta since the start of the pandemic.
- Infographics: COVID-19 in Alberta by the numbers
- COVID-19 in your community: Edmonton’s coronavirus status in numbers
Alberta is averaging about eight deaths from COVID-19 a day over the past week.
As of Friday, there are 765 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 180 patients in intensive care units.
The province now has 8,158 active cases and is continuing its downwards trend over the past month.
Nearly three-quarters of all Albertans, 73.9 per cent of the province's population, has had a first dose. About 67.9 per cent of all Albertans have had a second dose.
Unvaccinated Albertans remain significantly more likely to suffer a severe outcome after contracting COVID-19, including hospitalization or death.
The next data update is scheduled for Monday afternoon and will include weekend data from Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
