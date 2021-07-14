COVID-19 in Alberta: Fewer than 50 new cases for 5th straight day Wednesday
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
Alberta recorded fewer than 50 new cases for a fifth straight day on Wednesday as the province added 46 new infections.
The active case count currently sits at 569.
- Infographics: COVID-19 in Alberta by the numbers
- COVID-19 in Edmonton: Numbers broken down by neighbourhood
One more Albertan died of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the number of COVID-19 fatalities up to 2,311.
There are currently 113 COVID-19 patients in hospital including 33 in intensive care units.
At the end of Tuesday, 74.3 per cent of eligible Albertans had received a first dose of vaccine. And, 56.5 per cent of those eligible had gotten a second dose.
The next data update is scheduled for Thursday.
