COVID-19 in Alberta: First doses reach 65 per cent as hospitalizations drop below 400

Alberta reported 244 COVID-19 cases on Friday after more than 5,800 tests.

Active infections and hospitalizations are down to 5,415 and 379, respectively. There are 108 ICU patients.

The province has administered nearly three million vaccine doses to Albertans 12 and over: nearly 2.5 million first doses and more than 465,000 second doses.

Seven deaths were reported on Friday, including a man in his 20s in the North zone and a man in his 30s in the Central zone. More than 2,200 Albertans have died of COVID-19.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw will give another pandemic update early next week.