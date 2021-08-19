COVID-19 in Alberta: Hospitalizations and active cases rise again as province adds 817 new infections

Alberta's COVID-19 situation is showing few signs of improvement as the number of hospitalized patients, daily new cases and active cases all rose on Thursday.

The province reported 198 COVID-19 patients in hospital, up nine from Wednesday's adjusted total, and the highest count in nearly two months, since June 23.

There are 43 Albertans receiving coronavirus care in intensive care units, a decrease of five from Wednesday.

More than 93 per cent of those COVID-19 patients in ICUs are unvaccinated and more than 78 per cent of coronavirus patients in hospital have yet to receive a first shot.

Also Thursday, Alberta reported 817 new infections, with a positivity rate of 8.27 per cent based on about 10,000 tests. Since July 29, testing has been recommended only for those with symptoms, affecting the test positivity value.

Thursday marked the first time the province had added more than 600 new cases on back-to-back days since May 20-21.

Active cases are now at 6,367, their highest mark since June 1.

Four more deaths to COVID-19 were also reported, bringing the total number of deaths to 2,342.

Among eligible Albertans, 77.1 per cent have received a first shot and 68.3 per cent have had two doses.

The next data update is scheduled for Friday afternoon.