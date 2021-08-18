COVID-19 in Alberta: Hospitalizations continue to rise Wednesday, driven by unvaccinated

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 continue to rise in Alberta as the number of patients receiving care grew to levels not seen in nearly two months, according to the latest data released Wednesday.

The province reported 184 COVID-19 patients in hospital, up three from Tuesday's adjusted total.

There are 48 Albertans receiving coronavirus care in intensive care units, an increase of four from Tuesday and the most since June 24.

More than 89 per cent of those COVID-19 patients in in ICUs are unvaccinated and more than 76 per cent of coronavirus patients in hospital have yet to receive a first shot.

Alberta reported 678 new infections, with a positivity rate of 7.68 per cent based on about 9,200 tests. Since July 29, testing has been recommended only for those with symptoms, affecting that test positivity number.

Active cases are now at 5,933, their highest mark since the first days of June.

The next data update is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.