COVID-19 in Alberta: Hospitalizations decline, ICU admissions remain steady

Alberta now has 1,107 Albertans in hospital with the coronavirus, 40 of whom are receiving care in ICUs.

That is a decrease of 34 hospitalizations based off of last week’s update. The number of ICU admissions has stayed nearly the same.

Alberta Health data is routinely updated for accuracy and to account for reporting delays, meaning last week’s hospital numbers were retroactively increased from 1,141 to 1,200.

According to the province, 526 of the 1,200 people in hospital with COVID-19 last week were hospitalized for reasons directly related to the virus, while the other 674 people were admitted for other reasons, but incidentally tested positive. In the ICU, 41 per cent of patients were being treated because of the virus.

There have not been fewer than 1,000 patients in hospital with the virus for nine consecutive weeks, and the number of patients has grown by 79 over the same time period.

Alberta’s total number of COVID-19 related deaths went up by 40 but in actuality 51 deaths were added at the same time that 11 were retroactively removed. Of the newly reported deaths, 23 of the 51 belong to this week.

The number of weekly deaths have gone down for the fourth consecutive week.

The provincial death toll now sits at 5,177.

Alberta Health counted 1,358 new COVID-19 cases in 101,92 PCR tests. That is an increase of 14 cases and 728 tests compared to last week's update.

The number of new cases is likely much higher because of testing limitations and since the province doesn't count positive results from rapid tests.

The average positivity rate is now at 13.87 per cent.

HOW DOES IT COMPARE

On Nov. 21, 2021, there were 476 Albertans hospitalized with COVID-19. This year there are more than double that amount, with 1,107 patients in hospital with the virus.

The wave that started in August 2021 and steadily grew throughout the fall reached its peak on Sep. 27 with 1,130 people in hospital and began to descend shortly thereafter. Alberta reached the same amount of hospitalizations by Oct. 23 of this year, hitting a peak of 1,200 on Nov. 14. Hospitalizations have remained above 1,000 since Sept. 25.

In 2021, there were 90 people in intensive care on Nov. 21, compared to this year's 40 and 62 in 2020.

Alberta’s fall wave in 2021 saw the highest number of patients requiring intensive care in the entirety of the pandemic, with 257 people in the ICU with COVID-19 at its peak on Sept. 28.

Between Jan. 1 and Nov. 21, 2021, 2,014 deaths were attributed to COVID-19 compared to 1,859 in 2022.

The next data update is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 30.