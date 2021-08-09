COVID-19 in Alberta: Hospitalizations grow as province adds over 1K weekend cases
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Alberta continued to rise as the province reported more than a thousand new cases over the weekend.
Monday's report includes data from Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
There are now 129 Albertans receiving care for COVID-19 in hospital, the highest number since July 7. There are also 26 patients in intensive care units.
Active cases now sit as 3,380, about where they were the second week of June.
There were three new deaths reported Monday, bringing the number of Albertans to have died due to COVID-19 up to 2,328.
Among eligible Albertans, 76.4 per cent have received a first dose and 66.9 per cent have had a second shot.
