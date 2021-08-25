COVID-19 in Alberta: Hospitalizations, ICU numbers continue to mount as province adds 1K new cases
The number of COVID-19 patients in Alberta hospital and intensive care units continued to grow Wednesday as the province reported more than a thousand new cases for the first time in more than three months.
Alberta reported 284 COVID-19 patients in hospital, up 15 from Monday's adjusted total, and the most since June 12.
There are 59 patients receiving coronavirus care in ICUs, an increase of one and the highest since June 15.
The province reported 1,076 new cases, the most in one day since May 15. Active cases rose to 8,496, the highest count since late May.
Unvaccinated Albertans remain the sizable majority of new COVID-19 cases and patients in hospital and ICU.
- Infographics: COVID-19 in Alberta by the numbers
- COVID-19 in Edmonton: Numbers broken down by neighbourhood
One more Albertan, a resident of the North health zone in their 60s, was reported to have died, bringing the province's total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 2,356.
Among eligible Albertans, 77.5 per cent have now received a first dose of vaccine and 69.0 per cent have had two doses.
The next data update is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.
