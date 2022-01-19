COVID-19 in Alberta: Hospitalizations rise again Wednesday, nearing pandemic high
The number of Albertans in hospital with COVID-19 rose to 1,101 patients on Wednesday, the sixth highest total of the pandemic.
Among those 1,101 are 108 patients in intensive care units, the highest count since Nov. 11.
The number of patients in hospital has grown by 33 per cent over the past seven days, according to the latest provincial data.
- Infographics: COVID-19 in Alberta by the numbers
- COVID-19 in Edmonton: Numbers broken down by neighbourhood
Yesterday’s hospitalization count of 1,089 was revised to 1,128, tied for highest of the pandemic to date.
The province’s COVID-19 death total grew by one, to 3,413.
There are now more than 67,000 known active cases in the province with more than 3,800 new cases reported over the last day.
Last week, the province introduced a number of new restrictions to testing eligibility with its chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, estimating the true case count was more than 10 times than indicated by PCR results.
Vaccination data was not updated on Wednesday and was last refreshed on Monday.
The next data update is scheduled for Thursday.
-
-
Wednesday evening water main break floods northwest Calgary streetA water main break turned a street in northwest Calgary into an icy mess Wednesday night.
-
Ontario government spending more than $6 million on public transit in the northThe Ontario government is providing more than $6 million to support the expansion and improvement of public transit services in northern Ontario.
-
Damage contained to upstairs bathroom in northwest Calgary residential fireA residential fire was contained to an upstairs bathroom in northwest Calgary Wednesday night.
-
New study targets vaccine confidence for Indigenous youthNOSM researchers are looking into vaccine hesitancy and ways to boost confidence among Indigenous people.
-
30% student absenteeism pushes South Island school to the brinkMany families are relieved to have their kids back at school, but after just eight days back, it's already clear that in person learning may not last at all schools across Vancouver Island.
-
Cambridge resident pushes for permission to spread ashes in Grand RiverFor two years, Cambridge resident Prakash Venkataraman has been trying to legalize the act of scattering cremated human remains into the Grand River.
-
'I thought it was a joke': Canada Post employee sent home for wearing N95 mask instead of company-provided cloth or disposable maskA Winnipeg man who works for Canada Post as a mail carrier said he was sent home for the type of mask he was wearing, despite it being better than the company's masks.
-
AHS reverses decision to close lab services at Morinville ClinicA decision to close laboratory and diagnostic imaging services at Morinville Clinic due to low patient volumes, staffing challenges and lack of functioning equipment has been reversed.