COVID-19 in Alberta: Hospitalizations up 50 per cent versus 2 weeks ago

The number of Albertans with COVID-19 in hospital continued to grow on Thursday, up to 498, an increase of 50 per cent over the last two weeks, according to the province’s latest data update.

The hospital patient count includes 64 persons in intensive care units, an increase of five from seven days prior.

The province also reported three new deaths on Wednesday. All three deaths were in individuals over the age of 80 and living in the Calgary Zone bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Alberta up to 3,336.

The number of new COVID-19 cases continues to grow at a record rate, with 4,869 new infections identified based on about 12,300 tests.

Limits to testing capacity and eligibility and exclusion of results from take-home rapid test kits mean the official new case figure understates the actual number of COVID-19 cases.

More than 7.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Alberta to date with 79.5 per cent of all Albertans having had at least a first dose and 73 per cent having had a second dose.

Nearly a quarter of all Albertans, 24 per cent, have also had a booster dose.

Compared to those with two doses, unvaccinated Albertans remain multiple times more likely to suffer a severe outcome such as hospitalization or death.

The next data update is scheduled for Friday.