COVID-19 in Alberta: ICU, hospitalization numbers hit 7-week highs, 407 new cases

The number of Albertans in hospital and intensive care units due to COVID-19 rose to a seven-week high on Tuesday, according to the province's latest data.

The province reported 176 COVID-19 patients in hospital, up nine from Monday's adjusted total.

There are 44 Albertans receiving coronavirus care in ICUs, an increase of one.

Both totals are the highest since the last week of June.

Alberta reported 407 new infections, with a positivity rate of 7.51 per cent based on about 5,500 tests. Since July 29, testing has been recommended only for those with symptoms.

Active cases are now at 5,627, their highest mark since early June.

Among eligible Albertans, 76.9 per cent have now received a first dose of vaccine and 68.0 per cent have had two doses.

Of the new cases, 74 per cent were unvaccinated, 17 per cent were fully vaccinated and nine per cent were partially vaccinated, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw tweeted.

Here is a summary of the latest #COVID19AB numbers: Over the past 24 hours, we ID’d 407 new cases & completed about 5.5K tests. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/ixuBUJ706o

The next data update is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.