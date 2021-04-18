COVID-19 in Alberta: More than 1,000 cases reported for 12th day in a row

Alberta has 1,516 more COVID-19 cases reported with 800 variant of concern cases.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw reported the new cases in a limited update on Twitter Sunday afternoon.

Over 15,300 tests were completed to bring the province’s positivity rate to 9.8 per cent.

Three more people have died from COVID-19 in Alberta, raising the total to 2,040.

The province now has 17,935 total active cases of COVID-19.

There are currently 451 people in hospital with COVID-19 and 103 in ICU.

Hospitalizations increased since the last update by six people. Nine more people were admitted into ICUs since the last update.

The Calgary Zone continues to lead the province in hospitalizations with 187 in hospital. The Edmonton Zone has 150 in hospital while all other zones have less than 50.

The Calgary Zone has 7,879 active cases of COVID-19 – an increase of 257 cases since yesterday. The Edmonton Zone saw an increase of 182 cases to bring its total active cases to 4,788.

The North and Central Zones have 2,441 and 1,849 cases respectively, representing an increase of 78 and 115 cases in the zones.

The South Zone was the only zone to decrease its amount of active cases. As of Sunday it had 905 reported cases while on Saturday it reported 924 cases.

Seventy-three cases have an unknown zone of origin.

Approximately 150,820 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Alberta.

Over 1.14 million vaccine doses had been delivered, including more than 210,000 second doses.