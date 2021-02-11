Having announced the first suspected cases of in-school COVID-19 variant transmission the day before, Alberta's Dr. Deena Hinshaw will speak at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The chief medical officer of health reported on Wednesday 339 new cases, as well as 16 more variant cases.

Two of those cases were likely the result of in-school transmission within the same classroom, she told media.

There have been seven classes in six schools where a student with a COVID-19 variant attended school while infectious, but this is the first instance contact tracers haven't been able to link the cases to a source.

“At this point, the transmission again looks quite similar to what we've seen on occasion with non-variant cases of COVID-19, where we have seen occasional examples of in-school transmission," Hinshaw told reporters.

However, she said, given the number of times in-school transmission has not happened after a student attended school while infectious, "this does not seem like not the norm for variants but rather an outlier."

As such, the province is not changing its in-school learning plans.

In total, there are 5,706 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Alberta's positivity rate sits at 3.2 per cent after 10,800 tests on Tuesday.

There are 421 Albertans in hospital with the disease, including 77 in ICUs.

Hinshaw also reported Wednesday six more COVID-19-related deaths. Since March 2020, 1,728 Albertans have died.

More than 70 per cent of residents in long-term care and designated supportive living homes have been fully immunized with two doses of vaccine. About 130,000 shots have been given altogether.