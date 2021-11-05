COVID-19 in Alberta: Man in 20s among 5 deaths, 466 new cases on Friday
Alberta reported five new deaths due to COVID-19 on Friday as well as 466 new cases, according to the province's latest data update.
The deaths are spread across two days and bring the number of Albertans to have died due to COVID-19 up to 3,142.
They include that of a Calgary Zone man in his 20s, the sixteenth death in a person under 30 years old.
- Infographics: COVID-19 in Alberta by the numbers
- COVID-19 in your community: Edmonton’s coronavirus status in numbers
Alberta is averaging about six deaths from COVID-19 a day over the past week.
As of Wednesday, there are 660 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 141 patients in intensive care units.
The province now has 6,386 active cases.
Unvaccinated Albertans remain significantly more likely to suffer a severe outcome after contracting COVID-19, including hospitalization or death.
Among all Albertans, 74.3 per cent have had a first dose and a 68.8 per cent of the entire population have had two shots.
The next data update is scheduled for Monday afternoon and will cover data from Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
