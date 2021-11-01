COVID-19 in Alberta on Nov. 1
New COVID-19 cases confirmed in Alberta over the Halloween weekend will be reported Monday afternoon.
On Friday, the province reported more than 600 new cases and an active case count of 8,158, a continuation of a downward trend seen over October.
There were 765 people with COVID-19 in hospital, including 180 patients in ICUs.
Ahead of Oct. 31, Alberta’s top doctor warned the public that despite falling COVID-19 data points, it was “not the year for Halloween parties.” Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw reminded Albertans of the public health orders limiting private gatherings for vaccinated people, and homeowners and Halloweeners to practice cautious trick-or-treating.
In Alberta, 3,093 people have died from COVID-19.
On Monday, the disease’s global death toll topped five million, according to Johns Hopkins University.
