COVID-19 in Alberta on Tuesday: 4 in 5 eligible Albertans fully immunized
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
Eighty per cent of eligible Albertans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
About 87 per cent of the population aged 12 and up has had at least one shot, provincial data released Monday showed.
Some 1,200 new cases and 18 deaths were reported over the weekend to Alberta Health. In total, 3,111 Albertans have died from the disease.
- Infographics: COVID-19 in Alberta by the numbers
- COVID-19 in your community: Edmonton’s coronavirus status in numbers
As of Monday, 689 Albertans were in hospital with COVID-19, including 157 in intensive care units. That is down from the last provincial report on Friday, when there were 765 people with COVID-19 in hospital, including 180 patients in ICUs.
Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, is expected to provide the province’s COVID-19 update on Tuesday.
