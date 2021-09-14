COVID-19 in Alberta on Tuesday: Kenney meeting with cabinet, online data to come at 3:30

Alberta is expected to only provide an online COVID-19 update on Tuesday, as government officials meet to discuss the province's growing COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Premier Jason Kenney cancelled an upcoming trip to northern Alberta to meet with his caucus instead.

"The Premier has cancelled his planned trip to Ft. McMurray and is currently meeting with Cabinet and caucus colleagues with respect to the COVID-19 situation in Alberta," Christine Myatt, director of government communications, told CTV News Edmonton.

On Monday, Alberta Health said there were 803 COVID-19 patients in hospital, including 198 in ICU – a pandemic record.

More than 90 per cent of ICU admissions are either unvaccinated or only have one dose.

The province added 4,740 new cases between Friday and Sunday, increasing active infections to 18,395.

Alberta also reported 18 deaths.

The Alberta Medical Association is calling for immediate action, and believes the measures announced Sept. 3 won't be enough.

...to have the kind of impact that is needed and we cannot afford to wait. Increasing vaccination rates is critical, but won’t prevent the course of this current wave fast enough. All options need to be on the table, including vaccine passports. 2/2

After the province reported numbers that show its worsening situation, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw told doctors in Calgary restrictions were lifted too early.

On Tuesday, the provincial government said its printable card for proof of vaccination would become available on Thursday.

Alberta Health typically updates its COVID-19 data online at 3:30 p.m.