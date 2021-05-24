COVID-19 in Alberta: Students set to return to classrooms as province adds 452 new cases, 7 deaths

Alberta recorded 452 new cases of COVID-19 on Victoria Day Monday as most of the province's students ready to return to classrooms tomorrow.

Seven new deaths were also reported Monday, bringing the number of Albertans who have died due to COVID-19 up to 2,183. An Alberta in their 20s was among the deaths reported Monday, the tenth person under the age of 30 to die due to COVID-19.

Active cases continued to fall, down to 13,608 the lowest since April 9.

The number of patients receiving care in intensive care units remained high at 161. Those patients are included in the 569 total hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

The province administered just over five thousand tests on Sunday with a positivity rate of 8.91 per cent.

More than 2.17 million Albertans, including more than 57 per cent of those over the age of 12, have now received at least a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. More than 353,000 have received a second dose.

Premier Jason Kenney hinted last week that the province's latest reopening plan would be released in the coming days.

The province's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, is expected to return to give an in-person update early this week as well.