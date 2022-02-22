COVID-19 in Alberta: Technical issues limit Tuesday's update to 'ballpark' numbers

Technical issues arising from a network change over the weekend limited Alberta's COVID-19 update on Tuesday to only vaccination data.

The province was expected to provide four days worth of data covering Friday, Saturday, Sunday and the holiday Family Day Monday.

The province's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, posted online that only ballpark figures were available for case and hospitalization data.

Those rounded figures show the province added 2,110 cases over the long weekend and there are about 1,380 patients with COVID-19 in hospital including 95 in intensive care units.

Vaccine data was unaffected by the outage. It shows 80.8 per cent of all Albertans have had a first dose of vaccine and 75.6 per cent have had two shots.

More than 35 per cent of Albertans have now had a booster dose and more than 275,000 doses have been administered to children between the age of five and 11 years old.

Dr. Hinshaw indicated the province is expected to resume full reporting tomorrow.

She said last week she was taking some vacation time and that Health Minister Jason Copping would hold regular COVID-19 updates but no availability was planned for Tuesday.