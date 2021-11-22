COVID-19 in Alberta today

There were 496 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Friday when Alberta last updated its pandemic data.

Of those, 93 were in ICUs.

Officials also reported 412 new cases and that 82.8 per cent of eligible Albertans had been fully vaccinated on Friday.

An update from the weekend will be reported Monday afternoon.

OTHER COVID-19 RELATED NEWS

The first Pfizer doses that will go to children aged five to 11 are in Canada. Alberta families have been able to register children in that age group, but the province hasn't detailed how the doses will be made available yet.

The pandemic was a hot-button topic during the United Conservative Party's annual general meeting bear-pit session on Saturday. Experts believe debate around public health will reignite this winter, leaving one pundit to think UCP Leader and Premier Jason Kenney's leadership review "could go either way."

Three cases have led officials to put the Alberta Children's Hospital in Calgary on outbreak protocol for the first time in the pandemic.