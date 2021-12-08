COVID-19 in Alberta today

Alberta reported 240 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, but no new Omicron infections.

The province has 4,105 active cases of the disease, including 11 of the new variant, unchanged from Monday’s report. Alberta's chief medical officer of health says the majority of the people with the variant infection were vaccinated.

Alberta also reported five more deaths on Tuesday. They ranged in age from in their 50s to more than 80 years old with two in the Central Zone and three in the Edmonton Zone.

Fourteen people have died over the last week.

There are 373 patients in hospital with COVID-19, 76 of whom are in ICU.

More than 60,000 children aged five to 11 have received one vaccine dose.

Among all Albertans, 77.3 per cent have had at least one dose of vaccine, and 71.9 per cent have had a second dose.

OTHER COVID-19 RELATED NEWS

The pandemic has led to excess mortality across the country since 2020, according to the recent numbers released by Statistics Canada. However, a summer heatwave and illicit drug overdose have combined to cause even higher excess mortalities in Alberta and B.C.

The city of St. Albert outside of Edmonton has the second highest active case rate of any municipality in the province, according to recent data from Alberta Health.

The provincial department says it is "not clear" what role aerosol transmission plays in the spread of the COVID-19 virus, despite the World Health Organization in July – and the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) in November – ruling that COVID-19 can be transmitted through small airborne droplets.