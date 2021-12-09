COVID-19 in Alberta today

Alberta reported 388 new cases of COVID-19 and four more deaths on Wednesday, including that of a person in their 20s, the 19th Albertan under the age of 30 to die from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

The province has 373 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, including 68 in intensive care units.

Six new cases of the Omicron variant were identified over the past day, bringing the total number up to 17. Ten of those are in the Calgary Zone, four are in the North Zone, two are in the Edmonton Zone, and one in the Central Zone.

Among all Albertans, 77.4 per cent have now had at least one dose of vaccine, and 71.9 per cent of the entire population has had a second dose.

More than 72,000 doses of vaccine have now been administered to children between the ages of five and 11.

OTHER COVID-19 RELATED NEWS

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says meetings Thursday and next week will determine whether indoor private gathering rules will be eased for the holidays.

Alberta Health Services put out a statement on Wednesday attempting to "push back against misinformation" surrounding the vaccine, and unsubstantiated rumours that it has seen children hospitalized because of the shot.

Kenney's "Alberta is back" campaign continued in front of the Calgary Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, during his first address to the chamber in two years.