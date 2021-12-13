COVID-19 in Alberta: 863 new cases, 3 more deaths over the weekend as Omicron count grows by 7

Alberta identified 863 new cases of COVID-19 over last weekend as well as seven more cases of the Omicron variant, according to the province’s latest data update.

Three more deaths were also reported. The individuals ranged in ages from in their 70s to more than 80 years old. Now, 3,275 Albertans have died due to COVID-19.

All seven of the new Omicron cases were identified in the Calgary Zone and bring the province’s case count to 30.

Variant cases are identified through a second screening done after an initial positive test for COVID-19. The time needed for that further screening means the new Omicron cases are likely from several days ago.

There are now 357 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, including 68 in intensive care units.

Among all Albertans, 78 per cent have now had at least one dose of vaccine, and 72.2 per cent of the entire population has had a second dose.

More than 91,000 doses of vaccine have now been administered to children between the ages of five and 11.

Alberta’s next data update is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.