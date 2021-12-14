COVID-19 in Alberta today

Alberta has 4,182 active cases of COVID-19 after reporting more than 860 over the weekend.

The province also reported on Monday three more deaths, increasing Alberta's pandemic fatality count to 3,275, and seven new infections of the Omicron strain, pushing that tally up to 30.

There are 357 COVID-19 hospital patients, including 68 in intensive care units.

Among all Albertans, 78 per cent have now had at least one dose of vaccine, and 72.2 per cent of the entire population has had a second dose. More than 91,000 doses of vaccine have been administered to children between the ages of five and 11.

OTHER COVID-19 RELATED NEWS

The provincial government is expected on Tuesday to announce relaxed gathering rules for the holiday season. Premier Jason Kenney said on Friday, "We think it makes sense to potentially move forward with some common sense, modest relaxation of measures for Christmas."

Alberta will also hand out free rapid tests to residents in an effort to curb virus transmission during the holiday season, CTV News has learned. More details are expected Tuesday.

According to new data from the Alberta Council of Women's Shelters, demand for shelters, emergency housing, counselling, and other aid among women, children, and seniors has remained at an all-time high during the pandemic.

Edmonton councillors voted Monday to establish two thresholds that would trigger a review of the capital city's face covering bylaw, but also leave them free to change the temporary bylaw at any time.

Some Albertans are calling on the province to open up eligibility for booster doses faster amid concerns about the Omicron variant.