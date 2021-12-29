COVID-19 in Alberta today
Alberta is seeing a record-high COVID-19 test positivity, after confirming thousands of COVID-19 cases over the Christmas holiday.
The province counted an estimated 8,250 cases between Dec. 23 and 27, including roughly 2,500 on Christmas Eve – likely an all-time high for a single-day increase.
Test positivity over those days ranged from 17 to 22 per cent, and as high as 33 per cent in Edmonton and Calgary. Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw called the statistics evidence "Omicron is different than anything we’ve faced."
Tuesday's update was incomplete; no new vaccination, death and recovery numbers were provided. The data is expected to be updated fully on Wednesday, and Alberta's top doctor is slated to speak Thursday.
OTHER COVID-19 RELATED NEWS
Premier Jason Kenney says he'd prefer for students to return to school after the holiday break, but that the education ministry won't make a decision until next week.
The Universities of Alberta and Calgary are partnering to trace COVID-19 spread in Alberta's wastewater.
The Calgary Flames' New Year's Eve game against Winnipeg has been postponed due to attendance restrictions related to the pandemic.
-
Train derails in southern Alberta, diesel fuel leakingTraffic on Highway 23 is being re-routed as a hazmat team from Calgary and emergency crews from southern Alberta deal with a train derailment near the Village of Barons.
-
Windsor-Essex acting medical officer of health hopes to see a return to the classroomWith the province expected to decide this week whether to reopen schools in January, the local acting medical officer of health hopes to see a return to in-class learning.
-
World Juniors: Oilers draft pick Munzenberger looking to lead Germany back to quarterfinalsA year after making his World Juniors debut in Edmonton, Munzenberger has helped his German side to within a win of a quarterfinal spot for the second year in a row.
-
'Act as though COVID is everywhere': Dr. Summers ahead of New Year's gatheringsWith the Middlesex-London Health Unit reporting its highest daily number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, the region's top doctor is urging caution ahead of New Year's Eve gatherings.
-
Fire on board Canadian warship could have been avoided: Navy commanderRoyal Canadian Navy commander Vice-Admiral Craig Baines says the fire that broke out on board HMCS Fredericton last month while the frigate was sailing off the coast of Norway could have been avoided.
-
Waterloo Region reports more than 500 COVID-19 cases for first timeHealth officials in Waterloo Region have reported more than 500 COVID-19 cases for the first time since the pandemic began on Wednesday.
-
'Hazardous weather' leads to closure of some Metro Vancouver COVID-19 test sites amid 'significant demand'A B.C. health authority that says it's seeing a "significant demand" for COVID-19 testing in recent days has closed some collection centres due to "hazardous weather conditions."
-
Middlesex-London sets new record with 378 COVID-19 casesThe Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting 378 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, a new record, as well as one new death.
-
Seven local Royal Canadian Legion branches close as COVID-19 cases riseSeven local Royal Canadian Legion branches have closed out of an abundance of caution as COVID-19 infections continue to spread.