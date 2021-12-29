COVID-19 in Alberta today

Alberta is seeing a record-high COVID-19 test positivity, after confirming thousands of COVID-19 cases over the Christmas holiday.

The province counted an estimated 8,250 cases between Dec. 23 and 27, including roughly 2,500 on Christmas Eve – likely an all-time high for a single-day increase.

Test positivity over those days ranged from 17 to 22 per cent, and as high as 33 per cent in Edmonton and Calgary. Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw called the statistics evidence "Omicron is different than anything we’ve faced."

Tuesday's update was incomplete; no new vaccination, death and recovery numbers were provided. The data is expected to be updated fully on Wednesday, and Alberta's top doctor is slated to speak Thursday.

OTHER COVID-19 RELATED NEWS

Premier Jason Kenney says he'd prefer for students to return to school after the holiday break, but that the education ministry won't make a decision until next week.

The Universities of Alberta and Calgary are partnering to trace COVID-19 spread in Alberta's wastewater.

The Calgary Flames' New Year's Eve game against Winnipeg has been postponed due to attendance restrictions related to the pandemic.