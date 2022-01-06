COVID-19 in Alberta today

Alberta's COVID-19 hospitalizations have grown by 100 in the course of a week, according to the province's latest data update on Wednesday.

There are 470 COVID-19 patients, including 72 who are in ICUs.

Alberta also reported on Wednesday 11 more deaths and about 4,750 new infections.

The Omicron variant continues to be the most prominent, at a total of 11,159 cases.

More than 7.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Alberta to date with 79.4 per cent of all Albertans having had at least a first dose and 73 per cent having had a second dose.

Nearly a quarter of all Albertans, 23.4 per cent, have also had a booster dose.

OTHER COVID-19 RELATED NEWS

Kindergarten to Grade 12 students will return to classrooms as planned on Monday, the education ministry confirmed on Wednesday. By the end of the week, schools will be provided rapid tests and medical-grade masks by the government – a schedule criticized by the Alberta Teachers' Association. Edmonton Public Schools is committing to increasing filter changes, maximizing fresh air intake, and installing high quality filters in its 200 schools.

During the extended school winter break and deep freeze, a Calgary cook hosted a virtual cooking camp to Zoom classes of 1,000 youth.

More than 400 city and police employees and firefighters are unable to work in Edmonton because they either have COVID-19 or are in isolation. Calgary's administration says its number of city employees unable to work due to COVID-19 has ranged from 25 to 50.

Banff currently has the highest COVID-19 rate in Alberta, with 1,866 cases per 100,000 people. The mountain town has a population of about 13,000 people.