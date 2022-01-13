COVID-19 in Alberta today: Kenney, Hinshaw to give afternoon update

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney will join Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw for a provincial pandemic update Thursday afternoon.

Fifteen more Albertans have died due to COVID-19, according to data released Wednesday.

The deaths bring the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Alberta up to 3,367.

There are now 748 patients in hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 219 over the past week. Similarly, the 82 patients in intensive care units is up by 23 over the past seven days.

The province reported on Wednesday 6,789 new COVID-19 cases on 17,800 tests, and there are now more than 61,000 known active cases in the province.

This week, the province introduced a number of new restrictions to testing eligibility with its chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, estimating the true case count was more than 10 times that indicated by PCR results.

Close to eight million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Alberta to date with 79.8 per cent of all Albertans having had at least a first dose and 73.2 per cent having had a second dose.

More than a quarter of all Albertans, 27.2 per cent, have also had a booster dose.

OTHER COVID-19 RELATED NEWS

Calgary and Edmonton are hosting separate hockey tournaments this week with about 600 teams each. Some sports and recreation organizations say operating tournaments and leagues as safely as possible is worth the risk to support players' mental and physical health.

Frontline workers say the cracks are forming in Alberta's health-care system, from ambulance service disruptions to exhaustion among the workforce.

Calls for a circuit-breaker lockdown from Alberta's largest unions, representing hundreds of thousands of workers, have put the business community on edge, says the CEO of Calgary's chamber of commerce. She says Alberta needs to be focused on other tools, like vaccine mandates for workers, increased testing capacity, and contact tracing, to manage the wave of Omicron cases.

Evander Kane's suspension for submitting a fake COVID-19 vaccination card to the NHL and older allegations of gambling, throwing hockey games, and sexual and physical abuse "is not something that I look into much," Oilers captain Connor McDavid said on Wednesday. McDavid said the team's focus is winning games.