COVID-19 in Alberta today

Alberta's COVID-19 hospitalizations grew by 38 on Thursday to a total of 786, as ICU admissions decreased from 82 to 79.

The premier and chief medical officer of health reported the data update at a news conference, during which they said the Omicron variant is having a "modest impact" on ICUs but a "much more significant impact" on non-ICU beds.

"Some good news is that people have a shorter stay and less severe symptoms," Jason Kenney said.

"The situation we're in today is serious and has the potential to get more serious."

Alberta registered 6,010 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday after nearly 14,350 PCR tests, increasing known active infections to 62,733.

Eight more deaths bring the province's pandemic fatality count to 3,375.

Nearly 80 per cent of eligible Albertans have one vaccine dose, while 73.3 per cent have two and 27.6 per cent have three.

OTHER COVID-19 RELATED NEWS

One million rapid tests from the federal government arrived in Alberta Wednesday evening. About 3.7 million more are expected to arrive this week yet, according to Kenney, who said more than half of the number promised to schools have been delivered.

A drug supplier says the pandemic is partially to blame for delays in it delivering drugs to southern Alberta pharmacies.

In a new poll by Angus Reid, 57 per cent of Albertans surveyed reported expecting to contract Omicron regardless of the precautions they take.