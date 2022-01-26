COVID-19 in Alberta today

Alberta's health minister says "the coming weeks are going to be the toughest yet" as the province nears what is expected to be the turning point of the Omicron wave.

On Tuesday, Jason Copping reported a 30-per cent increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations for a total of 1,377.

On average over the last seven days, 58.5 per cent of new, non-ICU admissions and 66.1 per cent of new ICU admissions were directly due to COVID-19. Currently in Alberta, 111 people are in the ICU with COVID-19.

“Our hospitals are under strain, especially in the larger urban centres. Staff are tired, not just from the current wave of cases, but from five waves over two years," Copping said, noting that although test positivity is holding steady and wastewater data appears to show the number of infections is dropping in some places, hospital admissions continue to rise.

Also on Tuesday, the province reported 2,722 new cases after 6,718 tests the day before.

There are currently 51,157 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province, but because of PCR test eligibility restrictions, Alberta's total case count is higher.

Thirteen more deaths due to COVID-19 were reported on Tuesday.

OTHER COVID-19 RELATED NEWS

The first shipment of 3,200 prescriptions Pfizer's COVID-19 antiviral drug Paxlovid is set to arrive in Alberta on Jan. 31.

A person died Sunday while waiting for a bed inside the Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre, Alberta Health Services confirmed Tuesday. Minister Copping acknowledged an "infrastructure deficit" in health care in central Alberta, but said Red Deers emergency department was "fully staffed."

The government says it is meeting deadlines to deliver rapid COVID-19 antigen tests to schools across the province, after an initial delay. The at-home kits, however, continue to be out of stock at most pharmacies.

A doctor, the NDP and Alberta's teachers association have renewed concerns about COVID-19 in schools as the Omicron variant continues to send more staff and students home. Since the return to classrooms on Jan. 10, about 190 classes at schools in Edmonton and St. Albert have been moved online.