COVID-19 in Alberta today

Alberta's known COVID-19 active case count has fallen from 67,000 to some 35,000 in two weeks, leading officials to say on Tuesday this wave may be plateauing.

There were 1,585 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 109 people in the ICU. COVID-19 patients in the ICU made up more than half of the 195 total admissions as of Tuesday.

“Our hospitalizations for COVID-19 may be beginning to plateau, although it is important to note they are still currently higher than at any other time in the pandemic,” said Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health.

The actual number of cases in the province is believed to be higher due to limited availability to PCR tests and the province not counting rapid test results.

The province also announced 13 more deaths due to COVID-19.

According to the most recent data, 80.4 per cent of all Albertans have received one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 74.5 per cent have received two doses. The numbers represent 89.8 per cent and 86.1 per cent of the eligible population aged 12 and up, respectively.

OTHER COVID-19 RELATED NEWS

Premier Jason Kenney said Tuesday that public health restrictions could be lifted in February if pressure on the hospital system continues to lessen. “I believe that will happen this month, in February," he said at a news conference. "Including the elimination of the restriction exemption or the proof of vaccination program. I just ask people to be a little more patient.”

More rapid tests will soon be available at pharmacies in Calgary, Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta Health Services sites, and First Nations communities, the government says, although it's not known exactly when the 3.1 million test kits due for Alberta will arrive.

The blockade at the Coutts, Alta., border crossing will enter its sixth day on Wednesday. As RCMP began to move some trucks out on Tuesday, other vehicles were moved in to take their place.

Shane Getson, the Lac St. Anne-Parkland MLA who drove a dump truck in a vaccine mandate protest in Edmonton, says he supports the Coutts protesters, but not the act of blocking the border crossing.

Paxlovid, Pfizer's oral COVID-19 treatment, arrived in Alberta on Monday. There are a number of conditions a patient must meet before it can be prescribed.

A provincial plan to spend $6 million over the next few years to entice new doctors to rural communities is a good step but not nearly enough to address a "crisis," according to some with knowledge of rural medicine.

The Alberta Hospitality Association is calling on the province to remove public COVID-19 health restrictions, including those that limit bars and restaurants to alcohol service until 11 p.m.