COVID-19 in Alberta today

There were more than 32,700 known active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta on Friday.

Testing capacity and eligibility limits mean the actual number of new and active COVID-19 infections is likely much higher.

On Friday, the province reported 2,086 new infections and hospitalizations remained steady at 1,584, including 118 ICU patients.

Twenty-six more deaths from the disease were reported Friday, raising the pandemic total to 3,634.

According to the latest data, 89.9 per cent of the eligible population aged 12 and up has received at least one dose of vaccine; 86.2 per cent has received two doses. The numbers represent 80.5 per cent and 74.7 per cent, respectively, of Alberta's entire population.

Premier Jason Kenney has promised a plan to end Alberta's Restrictions Exemption Program – the province's own style of a vaccine passport system – early this week. Some doctors are unconvinced the timing is right, considering the number of hospital patients. Restaurant owners are split on whether an end of the program would be beneficial for business. Edmonton's mayor said he would expect the province not to interfere with municipalities' leadership if they maintained stricter rules. Similarly, Calgary's mayor has implored the province to "bring municipalities into this discussion, to treat us like partners." However, Kenney has said his government would consider amending legislation to prevent municipalities from "improvising" their own policies.

Another rally in support of the "freedom convoy" in Ottawa and in protest of public health orders was held at the Alberta legislature for the second Saturday in a row. Police estimated between 1,000 and 2,000 people greeted the convoy, which snarled traffic along 109 Street.

On Saturday in southern Alberta, traffic flowed – albeit slower than normal – past a protest at the Coutts, Alta., international border crossing and at another north of Coutts.

The Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta has granted a mother complete control of all medical decisions for her immunocompromised son, whose father did not want him vaccinated against COVID-19.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw says evidence suggests recovery from an early strain of COVID-19 provides "some protection against future reinfection" but that it's not known how "strong that protection is or how long it lasts." She says vaccination remains the best form of protection against the disease.