Non-ICU hospitalizations dip below 1,000 in Alberta Thursday, 6 more deaths

The number of Albertans receiving hospital care in a non-intensive care unit setting dipped below 1,000 on Thursday for the first time since mid-January, according to Thursday’s data update.

The latest figures show a total count of 1,067 patients in hospital with COVID-19, including 76 in ICU and 991 in non-ICU.

Wednesday’s reported count of 1,087 total patients in hospital was revised up to 1,104.

Also Thursday, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 grew by six, up to 3,992.

The deaths were spread across several days and were of individuals ranging in age from in their 60s to more than 80 years old.

Thirty-two Albertans have died due to COVID-19 in the past seven days.

Hospitalization and death data is regularly revised to account for accuracy and reporting delays.

There are now just under 6,700 known active cases in Alberta after 552 new cases were confirmed over the last 24 hours. Limits to testing capacity and eligibility mean the actual numbers of new and active cases are many times higher.

Unvaccinated Albertans are outnumbered nearly four-to-one by those who have had at least a first shot of vaccine, but remain many times more likely to experience a severe outcome due to COVID-19, including hospitalization or death.

Alberta has now administered more than 8.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, with 76.1 per cent of the population having had two shots and 35.7 per cent have had a booster dose.

The next data update is scheduled for Friday.