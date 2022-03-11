Alberta surpasses 4,000 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic

Four thousand Albertans have died due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic more than two years ago, according to the province’s latest data update.

The province reported 11 new deaths on Friday, pushing the total number of deaths up to 4,003.

Thirty-two Albertans have died due to COVID-19 in the past seven days.

The deaths were of individuals ranging in age from in their 60s to more than 80 years old.

Friday’s figures also show a total count of 1,045 patients in hospital with COVID-19, including 74 in ICU and 971 in non-ICU.

Thursday’s reported count of 1,067 total patients in hospital was revised up to 1,080.

Hospitalization and death data is regularly revised to account for accuracy and reporting delays.

There are now just under 6,600 known active cases in Alberta after 473 new cases were confirmed over the last 24 hours. Limits to testing capacity and eligibility mean the actual numbers of new and active cases are many times higher.

Unvaccinated Albertans are outnumbered nearly four-to-one by those who have had at least a first shot of vaccine, but remain many times more likely to experience a severe outcome due to COVID-19, including hospitalization or death.

Alberta has now administered more than 8.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, with 76.1 per cent of the population having had two shots and 35.7 per cent have had a booster dose.

The next data update is scheduled for Monday and will include data from Friday, Saturday and Sunday.