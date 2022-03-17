COVID-19 in Alberta today

Alberta has 6,449 known active cases after it reported 593 infections from PCR tests on Wednesday.

The true number of both active cases and new infections are higher than the provincial testing, limited by eligibility and lab capacity, suggests.

On Wednesday, there were 989 COVID-19 hospital patients, including 70 in intensive care.

"It does not appear that easing measures has caused an uptick in numbers since we entered Step 1 on Feb. 8," Health Minister Jason Copping said in a news conference that afternoon.

"We continue to see a decline or plateau in both our lagging and leading indicators."

OTHER COVID-19 RELATED NEWS

Alberta will only provide a COVID-19 update once a week on Wednesdays, going forward. The change, also announced Wednesday, comes as "we shift out of crisis mode and move toward endemic response," Copping said.