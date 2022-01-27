COVID-19 in Alberta: 14 deaths, ICU admissions drop

Alberta reported 14 new COVID-19 deaths on Thursday as hospitalizations continue to put pressure on the health-care system.

The province has reported 3,518 deaths since the pandemic began nearly two years ago.

There are 1,469 patients with COVID-19 in hospital, including 106 in ICU.

"We have seen much, much less impact in our ICU units," Premier Jason Kenney told reporters Thursday afternoon.

But he added that "there's real stress in the system."

Hospitalizations have increased by 251 in the past seven days, and ICU admissions have decreased by six in the same period of time.

Alberta reported 3,218 new COVID-19 cases from more than 9,300 PCR tests.

The province's positivity rate continued to decrease on Thursday, to 34.7 per cent.

Just over 80 per cent of Albertans have received one vaccine dose, 74 per cent have two doses and 32.1 per cent have three doses.

Alberta will update its COVID-19 data on Friday.

OTHER COVID-19 RELATED NEWS

Tensions are flaring inside an Edmonton prison where inmates have reported to their lawyers being kept in their cell for more than 23 hours a day, sometimes.Correctional Service Canada denies there is inadequate staffing at Edmonton Institution, but confirmed at the beginning of the week that more than two dozen employees were sick with COVID-19.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is decrying the “fringe” views among some of those who are supporting the trucker convoy making its way to Parliament Hill to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other policies they feel infringe on their freedoms.