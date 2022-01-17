Alberta surpasses 1,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations, nears 100 ICU admissions
Alberta has 1,007 COVID-19 patients in hospital, the highest count since mid-October.
The COVID-19 data from the past three days also saw ICU admissions increase to 94.
Alberta reported 23 COVID-19 deaths since Friday, including that of a child in the 5-9 age group with no pre-existing conditions.
A total of 3,403 Albertans have died due to COVID-19.
Alberta Health also added 15,886 COVID-19 cases over the past three days, raising known active infections to 72,368.
Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw is expected to give a COVID-19 update Tuesday afternoon.
OTHER COVID-19 RELATED NEWS
Alberta's transportation minister says she is watching Canada's vaccine mandate for truckers unfold and "will continue to advocate for our interests."
An Edmonton-area restaurant is closed for two weeks because too many employees are sick with COVID-19. Its owner believes the government should help businesses during the Omicron wave which has caused staffing shortages in multiple industries.
When is the best time to get a booster shot? Here's Alberta's official guidance.
