COVID-19 in B.C.: 13 deaths in latest update, hospitalizations down slightly

Thirteen more deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 in B.C. over the last 24 hours.

The latest update came in a written statement from the Ministry of Health Thursday afternoon.

The statement indicates there are 985 test-positive COVID-19 patients in hospital, a total that includes both those who have serious enough illness to require hospitalization and those who were admitted to hospital for other reasons and tested positive incidentally.

Thursday's hospitalization tally is a slight decrease from Wednesday, when there were 988 COVID-19 patients in B.C. hospitals.

The number of patients in intensive care units increased, however, from 136 on Wednesday to 145 in Thursday's update.The latest COVID-19-related deaths occurred across all five of B.C.'s regional health authorities. There were four each in Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health, two each in Interior Health and Island Health, and one in Northern Health.

Since the pandemic began, a total of 2,656 deaths have been attributed to the coronavirus in B.C.

Many of the deceased have been residents of long-term care homes. Two new outbreaks - at Trinity Care Centre and Gillis House in Interior Health - were declared in such settings on Thursday.

There are currently 56 health-care facilities in B.C. with ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks, according to the ministry. That includes 46 outbreaks that are active in long-term care homes.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said last week that about 40 per cent of fatalities related to COVID-19 in the month of January were related to outbreaks in long-term care.

However, the province recently revised its criteria for declaring such outbreaks. Facilities may now see several cases of COVID-19 among staff and residents without seeing an outbreak declared.

Henry described the change as a result of the widespread transmission of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the province, as well as the milder illness that it tends to cause, especially in people who are vaccinated and have received a booster shot, as most care home residents and workers have.

It's unclear how many additional cases or deaths may be associated with care homes where no outbreaks have been declared.

As of Thursday, 90 per cent of eligible B.C. residents ages five and older had received at least a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 84.2 per cent had received two shots.

Booster doses had been administered to 47.6 per cent of those ages 12 and older, or 50.9 per cent of adults.

Thursday's update also included 1,518 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, though case numbers have been considered unreliable since the province started discouraging testing for most people.

Citing other indicators - such as wastewater surveillance and test positivity rates - health officials maintain that virus transmission during B.C.'s Omicron wave peaked in early January.

On Tuesday, Henry said hospitalizations had also peaked.