COVID-19 in B.C.: 1st case update of the week coming after rolling weekly average dropped

B.C.'s first COVID-19 case update of the week will be released Monday, covering three days' worth of data.

That update will come in a written statement in the afternoon and will be the first one give since Friday.

At the end of last week, officials said 549 more people had tested positive for the disease, which brought the province's rolling seven-day case average down slightly to 479.

That continued an ongoing trend of cases declining. On Thursday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry presented modelling data showing transmission of the novel coronavirus is flat or declining across B.C.

However, the top doctor described that slow decline as "a fragile balance" attributable to the province's high vaccination rates and the additional public health measures put in place to slow the spread of the highly infectious Delta variant of the virus.

As of Friday, 90.2 per cent of eligible B.C. residents ages 12 and older had received at least a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine; 85.7 per cent of that age group had received both shots.

Data Henry presented Thursday showed that an unvaccinated person is 50 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than a fully vaccinated person of the same age.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday