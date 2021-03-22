British Columbians will get their first COVID-19 case update of the week Monday as officials reveal how many positive tests were recorded over the weekend.

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are scheduled to speak live in the afternoon.

CTVNewVancouver.ca is streaming the news conference LIVE @ 3

In the last update before the weekend, Henry and Dix announced in a joint written statement that 737 more people had tested positive for the disease. That marked the highest single-day increase since January.

But even as B.C.'s case numbers haven't been improving, the province's vaccine rollout has been accelerating.

Henry and Dix said 490,022 doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered as of Friday.

The pair also announced two more deaths, bringing the province's total since the start of the pandemic to 1,421.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday