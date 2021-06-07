COVID-19 in B.C.: 1st case update of the week coming from local health officials

B.C. health officials are scheduled to provide the latest COVID-19 case numbers at a briefing at 3 p.m.

British Columbia's case count has been rapidly shrinking alongside rising vaccination rates, with more than 72 per cent of eligible adults having received their first dose by the end of last week.

Health officials have said they're gearing up for a busy month as the province works on the rollout of second doses at the same time as its vaccination program for those 12 and older.

Pharmacies are also expected to receive new supplies today of the AstraZeneca vaccine for those who choose to receive a second dose of it.