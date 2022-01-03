COVID-19 in B.C.: 1st case update of the week coming with 3 days' worth of data

B.C.'s health ministry is expected to release its first COVID-19 case update of the week Monday, with a look at how many people tested positive with a PCR test over the weekend.

The latest data will cover three 24-hour reporting periods since Friday. It won't offer a clear picture of how many people tested positive with a rapid test, however, as many who take those tests in B.C. are encouraged to self-report their results to their health authority.

The latest case counts also won't factor in the number of people who decided to forgo testing, following the provincial health officer's current recommendations.

Last month, officials issued new guidelines around who should get the tests. Those who are vaccinated, are not considered high risk and have mild symptoms were told that instead of heading to a testing centre, they should just assume they have the disease and self-isolate.

Even with these limitations, B.C. recorded thousands of new cases daily last week. On Friday, 3,795 more positive tests were reported, pushing the seven-day case average to a new record high of 2,738. That was more than quadruple what the average was just two weeks ago, even with the limits on testing capacity.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 27 patients over 48 hours, following weeks with only minor fluctuations. The ministry said Friday there were 220 infectious COVID-19 patients in B.C. hospitals, including 73 in intensive care.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel