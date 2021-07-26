COVID-19 in B.C.: 1st case update of the week expected from health ministry

The first COVID-19 update of the week, which would cover three days' worth of case data, is expected to be released by B.C.'s health ministry Monday afternoon.

That update is expected to come in a written statement, as all updates have been delivered in recent weeks.

Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry stopped doing regular in-person briefings when B.C. entered Step 3 of its restart plan.

The last update, released on Friday, revealed 112 more people had tested positive for the disease locally. The last time B.C. had recorded more than 100 cases in a single day was June 18.

The latest figures increased B.C.'s seven-day rolling average to 73.

While infection numbers have inched upward since the government relaxed COVID-19 restrictions, they're still a fraction of the alarming highs recorded at the peak of the province's third wave in April, when the rolling average reached 1,130 per day.

As of Friday, just over 80 per cent of eligible British Columbians aged 12 and older had received a first COVID-19 vaccine dose. Just over 58 per cent in that age group had been fully vaccinated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.